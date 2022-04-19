Marjorie Louise Lassen Young passed away April 17, 2022, at the age of 76 from complications following an accident in her home. She was born April 21, 1945, to Andrew E. Lassen and Mary Evelyn Brown Lassen. She was a lifelong resident of Tooele, Utah, and graduated from Tooele High School in 1963. She married David Duncan Young on March 6, 1964, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple in 1983. She was employed at East Elementary as a para educator for more than 20 years. She was an avid collector of dolls and figurines. She was also an excellent seamstress, even making some of her daughter’s prom dresses. She enjoyed reading, especially authors like Stephen King and Ann Rice.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 58 years David; her daughters Teresa (Chris) Lamkin, Debbie (Mike) Cavaness; her much loved grandchildren Patric (Katie) Shields, Collin Shields, Madison Cavaness, and Kiefer Cavaness; and her two great-grandsons Talan and Max Shields. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Evelyn Lassen, and one great-grandson Liam Shields.

A viewing will be held April 21, 2022, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m., at Tate Mortuary. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at IMC and the University of Utah Hospitals as well as the caring hospice nurses who took such gentle and patient care of her for the last two months.