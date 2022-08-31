Markosian Auto grand opening in Tooele

‘A million dreams are keeping me awake’ ♦

The Markosian family cut the ribbon on the fourth location of Markosian Auto on Utah Avenue in Tooele City at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Markosian promise, job plus license equal approved — guaranteed, can now be found at 1232 W. Utah Avenue, just the other side of the railroad tracks on the way to Grantsville from Tooele City.

While Markosian opened up the Tooele lot back in April, the Aug. 24 ceremony marked the official grand opening of Markosian Auto in Tooele.

The event was attended by Tooele County and City officials, members of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and other area residents.

Nick Markosian and Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn offered brief remarks.

Nick Markosian’s son, Louis, sang “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman,” before joining his family to cut the ribbon.

Markosian Auto offers a wide selection of used vehicles — 80 point checked, fully certified and warrantied. They also arrange financing using lenders like American First, Wells Fargo or Capital One. However, the Markosian Auto website promises that if financing can’t be found through one of their preferred lenders, Markosian will finance the car themselves at the lowest in house finance terms available.

While conventional financing is available, Markosian said currently around 90% of his sales are short-term leases with a “lease-here-pay-here” plan, an option that works for buyers with less than perfect credit, he said.

“One way or another, rest assured we will arrange the best financing you qualify for and we guarantee if you make $400 a week and have a Utah drivers license you will leave in a car you love at Markosian Auto,” according to the company’s website.

Markosian can’t remember a time when he wasn’t involved in car sales.

Growing up on his uncle’s car lot, Rick Warner Ford, Markosian says he fell in love with cars and has been selling them “all my life.”

He went into car sales right out of high school and opened his first dealership at the age of 25.

Markosian now has four locations; Taylorsville, Logan and Ogden, along with Tooele.

“I’ve been trying to find a place in Tooele for three years, this place is growing and needs more auto dealerships,” Markosian said.

Markosian Auto brings Tooele residents another option to keep their auto buying local.