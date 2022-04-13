Markosian makes move to Tooele

Fourth location for popular auto seller ♦

Nick Markosian can be seen on his TV ads walking around his used car lots promising that a job plus license equals approved — guaranteed!

Now he can be found in Tooele City.

Markosian opened the fourth location of Markosian Auto in Tooele City on April 1.

Located at 1232 W. Utah Avenue, just across the railroad tracks on Utah Avenue heading from Tooele to Grantsville, Markosian Auto in Tooele will not only sell and lease vehicles, the Tooele location will become Markosian’s auto and detail shop to prepare vehicles for sale on his other lots — ultimately bringing 30 to 40 jobs to Tooele County.

Growing up on his uncle’s car lot, Rick Warner Ford, Markosian says he fell in love with cars and has been selling them “all my life.”

He went into car sales right out of high school and opened his first dealership at the age of 25.

The Tooele location is Markosian’s fourth, including businesses in Taylorsville, Logan and Ogden.

“We sell a lot of cars in Taylorsville to people from Tooele,” he said. “I’ve been trying to find a place in Tooele for three years, this place is growing and needs more auto dealerships.”

Markosian’s ads tout not only great late model ‘real cars,’ but also in house easy financing.

While conventional financing is available, Markosian said currently around 90% of his sales are short-term leases with a “lease-here-pay-here” plan, an option that works for buyers with less than perfect credit.

“We’re really excited to be out here in Tooele,” Markosian said. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in. There’s a warm, friendly feeling out here.”

Markosian Auto can be found at 1232 W. Utah Avenue, near the railroad tracks.

Markosian invites Tooele residents to stop in and browse their collection of cars and consider another option to keep their auto buying local.