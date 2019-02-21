Marshall: 2018 was great for Grantsville

Mayor Brent Marshall’s State of the City Address focuses on city staff and volunteers who he says are an ‘essential part of building a strong community’ ♦

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall praised all the volunteers and city workers who contribute to the community’s success during his State of the City address Wednesday night.

“I am proud to live in a community that finds serving others to be not only rewarding, but an essential part of building a strong community,” he said. “I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the volunteers that help Grantsville City.”

The mayor delivered his 10th State of the City address in front of the City Council, some staff members and other visitors. Tooele County Commissioner and former Grantsville City Councilman Tom Tripp attended the event along with former City Councilman and former mayoral candidate Mike Colson.

City Councilwoman Krista Sparks and other council members praised the mayor for his efforts and his comments.

“Our city is in a good position because of all the hard work you do,” Sparks told the mayor during her council report.

The mayor said 2018 was a great year for Grantsville City.

“The hard work of the city employees, city council, and citizens is clearly evident,” Marshall said. “But there is still a lot of work ahead of us.”

He mentioned the North Well project and improving water and sewer line capacity and reliability as important projects that must be done.

“We must invest in our existing infrastructure to ensure our city’s future success,” Marshall said.

As for finances, the mayor said the city is in a strong position. “We have reserves, built by a conservative approach to budgeting and spending that will continue,” he said.

Marshall praised the efforts of city staff along with police, fire and public works departments. He said their hard work makes Grantsville a model city.

He also said the city library has become a “beehive” of activity that offers many programs to benefit citizens. Marshall next noted the city’s general plan is in the early stages of development.

“It is critical for the city to learn from its past, but more important to look at what we can become,” he said. “The comprehensive general plan will help city leaders develop neighborhoods, parks, improve traffic flow, look at the city’s economic development, and provide a model to follow.”

The mayor mentioned last year’s structural restoration of the Donner-Reed Museum. He said the museum has a new heating and cooling system to maintain constant temperature for the precious artifacts inside. He acknowledged the work of Twenty Wells Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers for setting up displays and cataloging artifacts.

Marshall thanked those who volunteer with the city’s Fourth of July celebration, the biggest event of the year.

“We also have volunteers that coach our children, volunteer at the shelter, the library, and serve on various committees,” he said.

Marshall also thanked members of his family.

“What a blessing it its to have your family close by for support. I am very proud of all of you. Your support allows me the opportunity to do the work that I love,” he said.

“As I look back on a great year and look forward to new opportunities in 2019, I am thankful for a generous community,” the mayor said. “We are fortunate to live in a place where service is a part of our everyday lives. I’ve witnessed it recently with the latest winter storms by neighbors helping each other remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks. I believe it is so important that we find ways to serve each other in our community, neighborhoods, and even in our own families.”