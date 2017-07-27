Marshall challenged by two for mayor seat

Grantsville council members Stewart and Colson to run in Aug. 15 mayoral primary ♦

Two challengers are taking on two-term Mayor Brent Marshall in hopes of becoming the next mayor of Grantsville.

Voters in Grantsville will eliminate one of the three candidates for their city’s mayor in a primary election on Aug. 15.

The candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are Todd Stewart, Mike Colson and Brent Marshall.

Stewart was born in Utah and grew up in Bennion. An avid outdoorsman, Stewart moved to Grantsville with his family 24 years ago. He has worked for EnergySolutions for the last 15 years.

“I have 30 plus years of leading, planning and coordinating,” Stewart said. “I have been on a number of committees and I have chaired a Safety Action Team. I have successfully planned and worked on community projects, fundraisers, and operational layouts for efficiency and complex, potentially dangerous projects.”

Government should provide an environment conducive to success and step out of the way and let people try, according to Stewart.

Colson said he doesn’t like to admit it, but he is originally from Rawlins, Wyoming. He came to Utah to attend Weber State College. After a few years in the Pacific Northwest, Colson and his family settled in his wife’s hometown of Grantsville, where he started SC Builders, a Grantsville-based building contractor, with his brother-in-law.

Colson got his introduction to city government 10 years ago when he was asked to serve on the Grantsville City Planning and Zoning commission. After two years on the planning commission, Colson ran for city council and is now serving his second term.

Marshall, a Grantsville native, worked as a millwright at US Magnesium for 35 years before becoming Grantsville’s mayor in 2010.

Marshall served on the Grantsville City Council for four year before running for mayor. He has led the Grantsville Fire Department and the Utah State Firemen’s Association. He also represented Utah on the National Volunteer Fire Council.

According to Stewart, his decision to run for mayor did not come lightly.

“[The decision to run for mayor] comes from a belief that I am capable of making a difference, my passion to be that difference, and my sense of duty that tells me I have the ability, therefore I have the obligation to help ensure that we succeed,” Stewart said. “After attending many Grantsville City meetings, I have seen decisions made that appear to take us in a direction that jeopardizes the future well being of Grantsville.”

Colson said he decided to run for mayor because he is frustrated.

“I’m not going to waste the reader’s time with political fluff,” Colson said. “I’m running for mayor because I am frustrated with the direction our city is heading. After seven years on the city council, I have seen numerous opportunities we have missed to partner with our citizens and other groups to make Grantsville better.”

Colson said his frustration extends to the city’s relationship with other government agencies, employee morale, the level of planning and execution in city projects, and the role of the city council in the city’s administration.

Marshall is running for mayor out of a sense of civic duty, which he attributes to his parents.

“I was taught the value of hard work and service to others,” Marshall said. “This includes giving back to the community and helping others in their time of need.”

He said a third term as mayor will allow him to finish projects already underway.

“A great amount of time and effort has been invested in the projects and I would like to see them completed under my administration,” Marshall said. “I have always followed through with tasks and I want to be comfortable that I leave the office of mayor with no outstanding business for the next administration to complete.”

The three candidates explained their general vision for the next four years.

As mayor, Stewart said he would provide an honest, complete and unbiased fact base upon which the city council can make decisions.

“We need to be cautious that we are not negatively impacting the future potential of Grantsville, or the hometown values we all enjoy, by failing to adequately plan today,” he said. “The time for bickering between cities and the county is over. By working together, we will be able to address the challenges of the future with confidence and ease and ensure that Grantsville’s values are protected.”

Colson said he wants to make sure that people of Grantsville know that their government is working for them.

“At the end of four years, I would like to have plans in place in each area of government that reflect where we want to be in 20 years and how we are going to get there,” Colson said. “We are moving from a small town to a bigger city every day. We need to start planning and doing things that make sense for the future. I want to end our lawsuit with Tooele County ASAP. I know a compromise can be found if we get our egos out of the way and do what is best for all of our citizens.”

Marshall said he is cognizant that Grantsville must make changes to protect the quality of living that residents enjoy.

“Change can happen in a positive manner without the burden being placed on, or at the expense of, the residents in the way of tax increases,” Marshall said. “I want Grantsville to be affordable for all families and also a safe community for future generations to grow and prosper.”

Stewart’s top three priorities involve planning, relationships and community investment.

Grantsville needs to create a plan that will ensure “that those coming to us realize that the appeal is because of our values and are willing to adopt them and that Grantsville comes first,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said he would strive to improve relationships within the city, the county and state.

“Working together opens doors to otherwise impossible opportunities,” Stewart said.

Finally, Stewart would invest in the community.

“From sports to family, I will encourage community events of all kinds and help provide opportunities for our children to be active and involved while being fiscally responsible,” he said.

Colson’s top three priorities include planning, the city’s Main Street project, and employee morale.

“I want to develop 5- to 20-year plans for our parks, streets/sidewalks, subdivisions and infrastructure,” he said. “I will start a comprehensive street maintenance program to extend the life of our current streets. I will also submit a plan to start connecting our patchwork of sidewalks for pedestrian and handicap access.”

Youth should be a priority, according to Colson, who said he recognizes the need for more ball and soccer fields.

“I want to install lights at existing fields to extend their use time as we did at the little league field.,” he said. “We were able to install a $40,000 light system at no cost to the city by partnering with businesses and citizens. We can do it again.”

Colson is concerned with the upcoming project to replace the sewer and water lines under Grantsville’s Main Street.

“This massive project has the potential to not only bottleneck traffic but cause serious harm with water quality and sewer connections,” he said. “My experience in construction management will allow for careful planning to minimize issues.”

Colson wants to improve employee morale in Grantsville City.

“I really believe in putting good people in key positions and getting out of their way to do their jobs,” he said. “I want our employees to adopt the attitude that we are a service organization and citizens are our customers. My goal is to have employees that enjoy working for Grantsville City.”

Marshall’s top three priorities are fiscal restraint, infrastructure improvements, and growth in a controlled environment.

“I have not imposed a tax increase since I have been mayor,” Marshall said. “We can initiate positive steps to continually improve the city without burdening the residents.”

With fiscal restraint in mind, Marshall said he wants to see the infrastructure of the city, both what is already constructed and what is planned, to be improved upon and upgraded, as the budget allows.

“I would like to continue to engage the public to continue to be involved in ideas and proposals for improvements in and around the city,” he said.

Marshall said he wants the city to grow in a controlled environment.

“By this I mean provide quality services responsibly,” he said. “We will look for innovative possibilities for continued growth and responsibly pursue all possibilities for resources available without increasing taxes.”

The primary election will be held Aug. 15. Absentee ballots have already been mailed.

Early voting for the primary starts on Aug. 1 at the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office at 47 S. Main Street in room 318 of the Tooele County building.

Early voting at the county clerk/auditor’s office will continue through Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Aug. 11 early voting will close at 5 p.m. Early voting will also be available at the Grantsville Senior Center, 120 S. Center Street in Grantsville, on Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Early voting will be held at the Tooele Senior Center, 59 E. Vine Street in Tooele, on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Any Tooele County resident who was registered to vote by July 19 may vote at any of the early voting locations. To vote at the polls on Aug. 15, voters must register by Aug. 8.