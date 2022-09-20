Marty Wallace returned to her Heavenly home Sept. 15, 2022, after complications from a brain bleed. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her husband and two daughters. Marty was born Nov. 8, 1958, to Martin and Nina Palmer. She married her best friend Dave Wallace on June 22, 1984. Marty’s number one priority in life was her family, as she deeply enjoyed spending time with Dave, Hailey, and Whitney.

Marty had a deep love for the country; she enjoyed spending time with horses and animals. Her favorite chores were using the riding lawn mower and driving the tractor around her property in Erda. Marty had a profound passion for helping other people when they were in need. Marty spent many years being a school counselor in the Tooele County School District. Marty really enjoyed going on Sunday drives. Marty was an avid reader, her favorite time of year was the holidays, and she loved listening to Christmas music. Marty was highly ambitious and brought a high level of energy to anything she set her mind to. Dave and Marty were ordinance workers in the Salt Lake Temple for several years. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marty loved the Lord and loved doing temple work.

Marty is survived by her husband Dave, and two daughters Hailey and Whitney. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Martin and Nina, and her brother Art.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Erda Stake Center, 1037 W. Erda Way, Erda, Utah. The viewing will start at 11 a.m., with services starting at 12 p.m. (noon). Internment will be at the Stansbury Park Cemetery, 132 E. Brigham Rd., Stansbury Park, Utah.