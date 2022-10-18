Marv Bolinder, 68, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, in Price, Utah, as a result of natural causes following a stroke.

Marv was born in Tooele, Utah, Nov. 26, 1953, to Glenn Clark and Milva Severe Bolinder. Marv excelled in football and baseball at Grantsville High School. Marv married his high school sweetheart Leslie Jean Proctor on July 6, 1973. They had three children, Marcus, Brian, and Lauren (deceased).

Marv worked hard to provide for his family. He worked as a coal mill mechanic for Rocky Mountain Power the majority of his career, retiring in 2015. As part of that employment, Marv relocated his family from Grantsville, Utah, to Ferron, Utah, in 1988. Following his retirement, Marv enjoyed almost daily drives between Millsite Reservoir and Dutch Flat Desert, classic country stations on SiriusXM, and late-night infomercial purchases. Marv resided in Ferron until his death.

Marv is survived by his wife Leslie; his sons Marcus (Lara) and Brian; seven grandchildren Kainoa, Lucas, Grace, Leah, Hemaile, Nicholas, and Ryne; and his sister, nephews, and cousins who love and miss him. Marv was preceded in death by his daughter Lauren and his parents.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to the medical professionals and staff at Castleview Hospital and to Marv’s friends over the years.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m., at the Ferron City Cemetery, 200 N. 300 West, Ferron, Utah. There will be no public viewing prior to services. In lieu of flowers, Marv requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Marv at www.fausettmortuary.com.