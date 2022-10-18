Marva Montgomery Nelson, 85, passed away Oct. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Heber City, Utah, to Earl G. and Atha L. Johnson Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband; brother Melvin (Ruth) Montgomery; children and stepchildren Steven (Sharon) Kohler, Susan, deceased (Rod) Luper, Julie (Russell) Johnson, Patty (Robert) Roberts, Brent Van Wagoner, Bob (Lori) Nelson, Sean deceased (Adrienne) Van Wagoner, Debra Nelson, Jeff (Kerinda) Van Wagoner, Geri (Mike) Milakovich. She is now reunited with her children Philip Lynn, Sean, Susan; grandson Parker Van Wagoner; her parents; and brothers Ralph, Rex, and Phil. She leaves behind a bushel of grands and peck of greats who will miss her lovingly written birthday cards stuffed with money.

There will be a viewing at noon, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd., Bluffdale, Utah, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. If attending the graveside service, for those desiring, please bring a single favorite flower to place atop the casket as a simple, beautiful way to share your love of Marva.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.