Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Maryann Edgeman, passed away at her home in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born on April 17, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph and Reta Frazier Hartley.

Maryann married James Edgeman in 1970 and worked a large part of her career for Tooele Army Depot. She will always be remembered for how much she loved her husband, family, friends, and her dog, Tilly. She has been an active member of various community organizations and adored by all who knew her.

She is survived by: daughters, Teri Lynn and Allene Brook (Welby); sons, William Bryce and Jim (Jr); brother, Marvin (Kathleen); and three sisters, Jean Louise, Rebecca (Robert) and Kay Lynn. Maryann has 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Maryann is preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Joseph and Reta; sons, Russell, Pete, Larry and Ron; brothers, Joseph, Larry, Harold and Ralph; sister, Cheryl; and nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with graveside service at 1 p.m. and a Celebration of Life following the graveside.