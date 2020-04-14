Facebook group making free masks for Tooele ♦

A local Facebook group with over 880 members, is making free face masks for members of the community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Traci Sablan, an administrator for the Facebook page “Masks for Tooele” said she came up with the idea for the page because she is a two-time heart patient.

“I wanted to protect myself, my mom, and my family and I realized other people might need masks too,” she said.

She began donating masks that she had made to a local senior center because they are in contact with the elderly.

After making masks for the senior center, she posted on the Facebook group Tooele County 411 and asked if anyone would like to help her make masks. The response was overwhelming, according to Sablan.

Because of the support, she created the Masks for Tooele Facebook page on March 28.

“Right now, 30 women are sewing masks,” said Sablan. “Some of them, it’s their first attempt but they are doing a good job. People who can’t sew are cutting out fabric or donating fabric or supplies. We have distributed masks to everyone from the mailman to the bank workers.”

So far, the group has created over 8,000 masks. Sablan has created half of them herself.

“I’ve been putting in 15 to 18-hour days but this is a community effort,” she said. “Most of the people creating masks haven’t even met each other.”

According to Sablan, all of the materials, masks, and supplies have been sanitized.

Local businesses are donating supplies to the cause, but Sablan said that more supplies are needed.

If you would like to donate fabric to the cause, Sablan said that the fabric needs to be 100% cotton or a cotton polyester blend.

If you would like to drop off fabric or supplies, there are two locations where you can do so: 1075 North 600 East in Tooele City and 141 Crystal Bay Drive in Stansbury Park. Bins are located on the front porches of both houses where supplies can be dropped off.

If you are in need of a mask, they can be picked up from both locations from 8-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. Masks are one per person and are for working members of the community, the elderly, or those with underlying health issues. Sablan asks members of the community to not take more than what they need.

“We can’t stop the spread of the virus but we can slow the spread in our community,” said Sablan.