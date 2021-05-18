Masks off for last week of school

Vaccine now available for 12 and older ♦

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for teens by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on May 12 for youth ages 12-15.

The CDC said that 12- to 15-year-olds would be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which contains two shots taken approximately three weeks apart.

The FDA also authorized the use of the vaccine in the age group last week after reviewing data from Pfizer clinical trials.

Approximately 215,000 Utah children fall into this age group and are now eligible to receive the vaccine, according to a statement released by the Utah Department of Health.

“The sooner providers start vaccinating these kids the better,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “Many Utah parents have been waiting for this news so they can make sure their families are more fully protected. This will mean safer gatherings with family and friends and an epic summer.”

Since the pandemic began, 23,419 Utah Children ages 12 to 15 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the statement from the UDOH.

Out of those in the age category who caught the virus, 201 of them had to be hospitalized.

“Of those requiring hospitalizations in that age group, 14 developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a serious condition that can lead to death,” UDOH wrote in the statement.

“Despite popular thinking, many kids get COVID-19. Some of them get sick enough to require treatment in hospitals and some suffer from serious, potentially long-lasting side effects at rates similar to adults, even when they were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms at the time of their infection,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director at the UDOH. “Protecting these kids by getting them vaccinated is such an important milestone in the COVID-19 response.”

“With the CDC announcement that youth 12-15 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine we are one step closer to overcoming this pandemic,” said Jeff Coombs, director of the Tooele County Health Department. “With summer activities just around the corner this is a great time for youth 12-17 to get the Pfizer vaccine. There are several locations in Tooele County where youth can get the vaccine including at the Tooele County Health Department.”

The CDC also adjusted its recommendations on administering COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as other vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine may now be given with other vaccines.

“Over the past 15 months we have seen an increase in the number of Utah kids who are overdue for routine immunizations,” said Rich Lakin, immunization program manager at UDOH. “With this change from the CDC we have an important opportunity to not only vaccinate adolescents against COVID-19, but to also catch these kids up on other routine vaccinations.”

Cox announced the public health order regarding masks in K-12 public schools will no longer be in effect during the final week of school.

For Tooele County School District, this is May 24-28, 2021.

“Our Board of Education and administration have consistently and diligently adhered to all statewide health orders throughout this pandemic in an effort to ensure our staff and students’ safety. As such, while masks are still highly encouraged, they will not be required beginning May 24,” Tooele County School District officials said in a statement.

Cox also added masks in schools to the list of legislative subjects for the May 19 special session of the state Legislature.

Tooele County has had 7,319 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report released daily by the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 229 hospitalizations and 43 deaths in the county from the virus.

The Utah Department of Health reported that there have been 402,731 cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,532 hospitalizations, and 2,259 deaths.

2,640,203 individuals have been tested for the virus and 1,396,109 individuals have received at least one vaccine.