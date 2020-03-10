Master Gardeners Spring Expo set for Saturday at auditorium

The Tooele Master Gardeners Spring Expo is set for this Saturday and will offer a variety of presentations, as well as advice on how to adorn landscapes, lawns and gardens, organizers say.

For the past 15 years, Joyce Tate has been in charge of running the spring expo. Her partner this year, Roger Paystrup, said he is excited to help.

“I’ve always been interested in yard work and gardening,” Paystrup said. “I took a class from the college last year and they kind of encouraged us to get involved, so I’ve been involved ever since.”

The spring expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tooele County Extension Auditorium located at 151 N. Main in Tooele. The cost is $5 a person.

According to Tate, who has been a master gardener “forever,” this year’s expo will be different because there will be one main speaker, along with a few other guest speakers.

“I had heard of this Cynthia Bee lady. She’s with the Jordan River Conservancy District and she came out to one of our master gardeners’ presentations that we hold each month,” Tate said. “We always invite a guest speaker and they had invited Cynthia Bee to be our speaker and she has come up with this new landscape technique. She came up with the idea of local scapes. It’s a new landscaping technique to conserve water and time. She was just so fun and will be our main speaker this year.”

Tate said she loves the local landscape technique because not only does it save water, it also prevents home owners from having to spend hours mowing their lawns.

“Cynthia’s idea is to put in a little bit of lawn but maybe put more shrubs, plants and trees around. Then put in some mulch or rocks or whatever you want to do,” Tate said. “Then you can put in a drip system and you have this little bit of lawn that only takes you five minutes to mow and it’s just as beautiful as a big lawn. It was just so nice — it was like wow! Wouldn’t it be nice to save time, mowing and water?”

Tate said that after she heard Bee speak, she knew she had to be the guest speaker for the expo.

“I called her up and she said ‘I would love to!’” she said. “Roger and I went in and visited with her and she pretty much helped us put out our whole program.”

The local scapes technique will be discussed during the spring expo, as well as others such as “Smart Irrigation for Homeowners,” “Growing and Enjoying Squash” and “Planting Design.”

The expo will begin with Bee giving a presentation at 10 a.m. then each hour after there will be two presentations and attendees can choose which one they would like to see.

For more information about the spring expo call 435-277-2409.

The master gardeners also put on several other events throughout the year.

Tate said The Summer Blast will take place at Benson Gristmill on June 6 from 1 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a full entertainment stage schedule, law enforcement, first responders and fire department units and teams, a vendor fair, food trucks, and a kid’s area.

This year’s Garden Tour will be held on June 12 and 13.. It will include 12 homes in Tooele Valley and Stockton.

Tate said more information about the Summer Blast and the Garden Tour will soon be available.