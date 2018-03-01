Master plan adopted for Deseret Peak

Long-range plan includes improved facilities for music festivals, ball fields ♦

Tooele County has a new $42 million master plan for Deseret Peak Complex, but that doesn’t mean the county is ready to break ground on new facilities right away, according to a county official.

“The purpose of the master plan is to help guide current spending on the Deseret Peak Complex,” said Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “It gives us a vision and allows us to budget with the end goal in mind.”

The County Commission adopted the Deseret Peak Recreation Complex Master Plan as presented by Landmark Design Team during the commission’s Feb. 20 meeting held at the county building.

Landmark Design is the same Salt Lake City-based multi-disciplinary consulting team that worked on the update to the county’s general plan in 2016.

The approved master plan involves acquiring 173 acres of land east of Sheep Lane. Sheep Lane would be realigned to run east of the acquired parcel, eventually serving an access road for Deseret Peak Complex and a frontage road for the future Midvalley Highway.

Approximately 60 acres of the property east of Sheep Lane would be reserved for private development to include a gas station, restaurant, hotel and hospitality services.

The master plan is divided into six phases. The first phase includes general enhancements and completion of deferred maintenance projects. Improvements would be made to the pavilion, outdoor arena, demolition derby, horse track, BMX course and horse stalls.

As land is acquired, phase I includes replacement and expansion of major buildings, including a new conference center and concession facilities, expanded aquatics, playgrounds, parking and internal road improvements, and a central plaza.

Short term improvements associated with phase I are expected to take one to five years. Long term improvements in phase I depend on the acquisition of land and funding.

Phase II includes the demolition of existing ball fields and the construction of a seven-plex youth softball complex and a four-plex adult softball complex. The proposed time frame for phase II is two to five years after the completion of phase I.

Phase III will relocate and expand the RV/trailer campground to the northeast corner of the site. The new campground will include restroom/shower facilities, picnic areas, RV dump area, and recreational amenities such as an archery range, mini-golf course, and water play features.

Phase IV includes eight multi-purpose fields, parking, and a plaza. This site will be designed to be flexible in use, capable of accommodating music festivals and other large events.

The Country Fan Fest music festival is one of the largest and most profitable events held at Deseret Peak Complex, according to the plan.

The promoter of Country Fan Fest has expressed an interest in bringing in two more music festivals to Deseret Peak each year. The additional festivals would provide “incremental revenue for the complex and increased spinoff economic benefit for the county,” according to the plan.

“It is therefore recommended that the county should strongly consider their [Country Fan Fest’s] specific needs and requests,” states the plan.

Country Fan Fest’s needs and requests include increased shower and bathroom access, more dedicated camping space, and additional fencing in the complex, according to the plan.

Phase V relocates the existing museums to a more visible location near the intersection of state Route 112 and Sheep Lane.

Phase VI provides four dedicated multipurpose fields with lights to accommodate tournaments.

According to the master plan, the entire price tag to implement all six phases is $42 million in 2017 dollars.

The plan suggests funding for the project could come from the county’s transient room and restaurant tax fund. The sale of surplus property, such as the 369 acres south of SR-112 from the Deseret Peak Complex, is mentioned in the plan as a potential funding source, along with the possibility of the county issuing general obligation bonds.

Completion of the plan is dependent on funding, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

“As we improve the facility and increase the venues and activities at the Deseret Peak Complex, we will bring more people into the county, which means more business for our restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and other businesses,” Bitner said. “That’s how Deseret Peak helps us.”