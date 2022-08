Matthew Checketts Topham has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He will begin at home MTC Aug. 29, 2022. He leaves for the Provo MTC Sept. 14.

Elder Topham will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the Stansbury Ward sacrament meeting, Stansbury Park Stake Center, 417 Benson Rd., Stansbury Park, Utah.

Elder Topham is the son of Kendall and Michelle Topham.