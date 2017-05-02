Brilliant. Determined. Brave. Strong. A ceaseless smart aleck, Matthew Ferrell Hitesman passed away April 27, surrounded by those most important to him.

Matt was born Oct. 9, 1963, to Vondell Hitesman and Ferrell Hitesman. He grew up in Tooele with two older brothers, Mark and Marvin, and his favorite younger sister, Misty.

Matt has left us with a number of lessons:

• Be curious about everything. He was interested in the world around him—from the stars seen in his telescope, all ocean life, rocks (which he would haul home to his driveway) to every program NOVA ever made.

• Education is important. Matt’s bachelor’s degrees in hospital administration and sociology are from the University of Utah. His master’s of business administration was earned at the University of Phoenix. He expected his kids to finish their degrees. He didn’t care what they studied or where, as long as it wasn’t BYU.

• Don’t be bored. Matt would work two jobs at a time to stay entertained and challenged. Among the jobs are: a toxicologist, a business analyst, a realtor, a legal liaison for the NIDA testing lab, a phlebotomist, an EMT, and a business owner. He always had a project he was designing in his head. He could never throw anything away, because someday it might be useful for something.

• Become accomplished at numerous hobbies. He turned wood pens on a lathe. He loved photography and built a darkroom in his first home. Becoming interested in lamp work glass, he taught himself, creating marbles that he freely shared. The garage is filled with hobbies. One that takes up the most space is his rocks. He loved the geology, the cutting, the grinding, but most of all, the finished rock spheres.

• Don’t let physical limitations stop you from doing what you want. Matt found a way to do almost anything. He served a mission in San Bernardino, California, walking on a cane. When Russia was still part of the USSR, he went on a study abroad program there. One of his favorite accomplishments was becoming an open water certified scuba diver. He found a way to work around challenges.

• Collect lots of odd things, they may be worth of money someday. When silver bullets, Star Wars toys, remote controlled vehicles, old Mac computers, and a thousand different mini flashlights become valuable, his family is set.

• Share your life with incredible people. The smartest thing Matt ever did was to convince Debbie Redmond to marry him. Their amazing children, Aaron and Aumanae, were the light and focus of Matt’s life.

• Make friends with everyone, everywhere you go, whatever you are doing.

• There are numerous other lessons that Matt has left us with. Those of us staying here will try to keep learning.

• Viewing will be at Tate Mortuary on Tuesday, May 2 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be at the Erda Chapel on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m.