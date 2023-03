Matthew Jorgensen is returning successfully from his two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Colorado Denver South Mission. He is speaking this Sunday, March 12 at 9 a.m. in the Clark 2nd Ward Sacrament Meeting, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville, Utah. He plans to pursue an aviation degree at Southern Utah University. Matthew is the son of Dean and Casey Jorgensen.