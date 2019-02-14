Mattress company and Tooele Education Foundation climb into bed together

The Tooele County School Board may be looking purple, but it has nothing to do with Tooele High School.

Tooele Education Foundation Executive Director Clint Spindler announced the foundation has established a partnership with Purple at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Purple is the Alpine, Utah based manufacturer of mattresses, seat cushions and pillows, that leased the former Reckitt Benckiser building on Sheep Lane, across from the Utah Motorsports Campus in 2016.

“A lot of work has gone into building a relationship with Purple,” said Spindler. “They wanted to be involved in the community and enhance education.”

Spindler referred to TEF’s relationship with Purple as a three-prong partnership.

Purple will offer 13 scholarships for Tooele County students, nine at $500 and four at $1,500, according to Spindler.

In addition to the scholarships, Purple will develop an “Innovation Factory,” a unique learning site at the Purple manufacturing plant. The Innovation Factory will be visited by students to learn more about innovation, manufacturing, design, science and technology and project management.

“Students will learn more about business that they don’t get in a normal classroom setting,” Spindler said.

Purple will also donate some of their products, such as seat cushions, to be used by the school district as incentives and recognitions, according to Spindler.

Casey McGarvey addressed the school board on behalf of Purple’s founders.

“We are very grateful to be in your community,” McGarvey said. “We didn’t want to just give money, but we wanted to do something that really helps.”

Two brothers, Tony and Terry Pearce, founded Purple in 1989. They designed and manufactured high-tech carbon fiber sporting goods and wheelchairs.

In 1993, as a result of listening to their wheelchair customers, the Pearces created a trademarked product called Floam, a lightweight cushioning fluid used to prevent pressure sores that plague wheelchair users.

The Pearces also licensed Floam for use in medical beds, footwear, ankle and knee braces, gold bag straps, neonatal intensive care and other products.

The Pearce brothers went on to create Hyper-Elastic Polymer, or as Purple people followers call it, “stretchy purple stuff.”

Using its patent-pending machine called Mattress Max, Purple molds its Hyper-Elastic Polymer into mattresses as large as king size. The shape of the mold allows the polymer to redistribute weight under pressure points. The company also uses the stretchy purple stuff to make pillows and seat cushions.

Purple received a tax incentive to locate in Grantsville. That incentive will return up to $3.2 million in property tax to Purple over the 13 years lifetime of the agreement.

The tax incentive is tied to performance objectives, including the number of people employed and minimum salary. The tax incentive agreement called for Purple to employ 100 people at a competitive wage in its first year and add 300 more people over the next five years.