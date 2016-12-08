Max Rydalch Kennedy was born Sept. 2, 1946, in Tooele, Utah. He passed away on Nov. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from complications of pneumonia. His parents are Russell Heath and Margaret Rydalch Kennedy. Max spent most of his life in Tooele. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a truck driver for many years at Bolinders, Parsons/Staker, Ajax and Kilgore before retiring. Max loved to spend time on his horse, roping and team roping with cousins and friends. He also spent many hours on the golf course, which he really enjoyed. He married Sherida Allen, later divorced. Together they had four children. Max is survived by his children Kelly Davis and the late Clint Scott Davis; granddaughter Adrian Louise Davis and grandson Jesse Clint Davis; Marla Kennedy, Jerrold Max Kennedy and granddaughters Peyton Sherida Kennedy and Ella Grace Kennedy, all of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by his two sisters, Gloria (John) Ming and Karma (Steve, Deceased) Rosie of Las Vegas, Nevada, and many cousins. Max was preceded in death by his eldest son, Russell Allen Kennedy, in 2014, both parents and many loving aunts and uncles. There were no services at his request. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the educational funds of Max’s four grandchildren. Donations can be made on GoFundMe.com under the “In Memory of Max Rydalch Kennedy” page.