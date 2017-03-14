Maxine Lucille Peck Asay, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away with her wonderful loving sister Tammy at her side on March 2, 2017. Maxine was the oldest of nine children born to Max A. Peck and Nedra Lucille Myrberg Peck in Salt Lake City on June 22, 1944. Maxine spent her early years in Lehi, Utah, and later Holladay, Utah, where she graduated from Olympus High School. Maxine attended Trade Tech and became a certified secretary. She worked several years for the LDS Church and then more than 20 years at Dugway.

Maxine married Charles Gary Asay on May 22, 1976. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1984. Maxine was an incredible seamstress and made many treasured quilts, dolls and other items for her many family members and friends. She was a friend to all and a great big sister to her five brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; and brother John. She is survived by her stepson Charlie Gardner (Suzanne); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers: Tim Peck (Becky), Ned Peck (Nick), Gary Peck (Joy) and Greg Peck (Tammy); her three sisters: Linda Solomon (Gary), Julie Scott (Harris) and Tammy Garrett (Mike); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, who all loved her very much. She will be missed.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Salt Lake Hunter East Stake Center, located at 5000 W. Pavant Ave. (3725 South), West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Serenity Funeral Home at 12278 Lone Peak Pkwy., #103, Draper, Utah, on Friday evening, March 17, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Tooele City Cemetery.

The family would like to express our deepest thanks to the many individuals who have provided love and care to Maxine over the past two years, especially her sister Tammy and brother Greg, who were always there for her.

