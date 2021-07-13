May unemployment 2.7%

Low unemployment “presenting challenges,” Workforce Services economist ♦

Tooele County’s May unemployment rate dipped to an almost historic low as the County’s economy continued to pull out from last year’s pandemic induced high unemployment rate.

The May 2021 unemployment rate for Tooele County was 2.7%, down from May 2020’s 7.9%, according to a report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

In May 2019, the year before the pandemic high, Tooele County’s unemployment rate was 2.6%

“Utah’s economy continues to add jobs as it responds to both population growth and postpandemic business revitalization,” reported Mark Knold, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Services. “Utah’s low unemployment rate is currently presenting challenges, though. An aggressive hiring push is underway, largely in the leisure and hospitality segment. It is currently finding a less-than-equal response. Though Utah’s labor supply is not as fully employed as it was pre-COVID, workers are not returning at the same speed as jobs are becoming available. This is making for both a struggling and an opportunistic job market, depending upon one’s point of view.”

Non-farm employment in Tooele County continued to climb in May 2021 with a total of 18,583 jobs reported in the county compared to the pre-pandemic May 2019 jobs level of 16,911, for a 9.9% increase.

That places Tooele County in first place for job growth. Second place was Iron County with 8.2% job growth.

Statewide jobs in May 2021 were 2.6% ahead of May 2019.

The majority of job growth in Tooele County comes from the manufacturing sector which added 1,130 jobs, an increase of 72%, according to the DWS.

Tooele County still lags behind the state in terms of pay, according to the DWS report.

In the last quarter of 2020 the average monthly wage in Tooele County was $3,713, compared to $4,487 statewide.

The average wage in both Tooele County and the state got a boost in the second and third quarters of 2020 as due to the pandemic lower income jobs were in more peril than higher paying jobs, according to the DWS.

The average monthly wage in Tooele County at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3,492.

The state’s unemployment rate for May 2021 was 2.7%. The national unemployment rate for May 2021 was 5.8%.

There were 13 counties in Utah with a May 2021 unemployment rate lower than Tooele County’s 2.7%. The lowest rate was 1.9% in Cache and Juab counties.

The highest unemployment rate was 5.8% in Garfield County.

The DWS expects to release employment/unemployment data for June, including county level data, on July 19.