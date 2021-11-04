Mayor and city council speak about future

With 60% of the vote, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said she will forge forward with the City Council and provide essential services and take care of citizen’s needs.

While election results are still unofficial, Winn ended election night 59.81% of the votes cast for mayor, securing her second term as mayor.

Tooele City voters appear to have also retained Maresa Manzione as a council member and returned Dave McCall to the city council, after a two year hiatus.

The Transcript-Bulletin sat down with Winn, Manzione, and McCall after the election talk about their plans for the next four years.

“Today, I am really feeling extremely humble,” Winn said after being reelected. “I am also grateful for residents’ confidence that I can continue to do good things and make good changes for our city.”

Reflecting back on her past four years in office, Winn believes she has made the city a better place to live.

“My goal has been to always improve the city and keep improving it,” she said. “I think I’ve done that in the past and I look forward to continuing to do that in the next four years.”

During her second term as mayor, Winn has many other goals she would like to see carried out.

“My goals are the same as they were four years ago,” she said. “I believe it’s important to address the needs of our citizens. When they reach out for help, we will acknowledge that question or concern that they have, and we will do everything in our power to address that. I will continue to be transparent in that.”

Winn also believes it’s her job as mayor to provide essential services to residents of Tooele.

“I believe it’s our job to provide certain services that all governments should provide,” she said. “We will provide public safety, which includes police and fire, provide clean water and a place for our wastewater to go, and provide for roads. With our limited funds, we do the best that we can.”

Along with listening to residents’ concerns and providing essential services, Winn said she will continue the #TakePrideTooele campaign, help look for water resources, and further economic development.

There are no hard feelings between the mayor and her opponent in the election, council member Ed Hansen, according to Winn.

“Ed is still a member of our City Council and I believe that we will continue working together as a team,” Winn said. “The mayor doesn’t work without the council. We will work together to accomplish good things.”

“I want to congratulate Mayor Winn on her reelection as Tooele City’s mayor,” Hansen said. “She has run a great campaign and I look forward to working with her, the staff, and the council as we accomplish great things in the future.”

Hansen said he may consider running for mayor four years down the road, but he isn’t set on it.

Maresa Manzione won the City Council race with 25.65% of votes and Dave McCall followed closely behind with 25.62%.

Melodi Gochis placed third at 25.25% and Matt Robinson placed fourth with 23.48%.

Although the results for the City Council race are in, there are still ballots left to tally and because it is such a close race, the results could change.

Ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2 and are still in the mail will be tallied as soon as they are received, and final canvassed results will be approved by the City Council on Nov. 16.

For now, Manzione, who was appointed to the City Council to fill Scott Wardle’s seat in January, won the race, along with Dave McCall, a planning commission member and former council member.

Manzione is excited about her win, but is remaining cautious.

“The votes are really close but it feels good,” she said. “Every vote counts and I appreciate the support I got from the city of Tooele. I love Tooele and I’m excited to serve.”

During her time on the City Council, Manzione said wants to help manage growth.

“Well-managed growth includes a lot of things, like water and infrastructure, building in the right places at the right time, commercial development, transportation, and a lot of other things. So, this is a high priority for me,” Manzione said.

Manzione also wants to develop alternate routes for Main Street, better roads, recreational opportunities, and beautiful neighborhoods.

“Together we can make good decisions to make our city better than it already is,” Manzione said.

McCall, who has run for City Council several times before, is thankful for those who voted for him.

“I have nothing but the utmost thank yous to the people who supported me,” McCall said. “That means a lot to me and my intent is not to let [voters] them down.”

McCall said the city needs a water services district, because of the dire need for water.

“I know it takes a while for [a water services district] one of them to come to light but I think we need to really start pushing on that for the future,” he said.

McCall also wants to see the city’s façade grant recreated to help improve businesses on Main and Vine Streets.

Gochis, who needed just 39 votes to ovetake McCall as the second place vote-getter said she has enjoyed her time on the Council.

“I would like to congratulate all of the candidates who ran in this election and to thank those who voted and supported me in my campaign” she said. “I would like to thank the citizens of Tooele City for allowing me to serve this great community for the past four years. It has been an honor and privilege to represent their interests.”