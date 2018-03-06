Mayor Winn explains details of city finances

Editor’s note: This is a follow-up story to last Thursday edition’s front-page story on Mayor Debbie Winn’s public town hall meeting on city finances and budget. The following story goes into more detail on the mayor’s PowerPoint presentation.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn presented the basics of city finances to a packed council chambers at City Hall last Wednesday as part of a Mayor and Council Town Hall Meeting.

“If I told you everything about the budget, we would not only be here all night, but also all weekend,” Winn said. “The presentation will include some great things, but not all the details. It will give you a good idea of what is happening.”

The mayor used a Powerpoint presentation to explain the financial information.

She said the first part of the meeting was designed to help “educate” the public on where the city gets its money, how money is spent, and to list the services the city provides.

After the mayor’s presentation, several citizens made comments about where they would like to see some of the money spent.

Winn said the budget tallies $42.35 million in 18 separate funds.

She said 38 percent of the city’s budget comes from sales tax; 32 percent from grants, fees, licenses and fines; 18 percent from property tax; and 12 percent from franchise tax.

She explained that about 15 percent of a Tooele citizen’s property tax payment goes to Tooele City. Winn said 15 percent goes to Tooele County and 70 percent to Tooele County School District.

She said tax on a home valued at $200,000 would pay a property tax of $1,448 with $213 of that amount going to Tooele City.

“Some money we receive can only be spent on certain things,” Winn said.

Revenues from garbage/recycling fees, water, sewer, storm drain and street light fees return to those same departments, she said.

The mayor talked about Road “C” taxes collected by the state through fuel taxes at the pump. She said the state uses a formula to allocate some of that money back to Tooele City. The funds must be used to repair and build roads.

The mayor also mentioned the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation tax.

“For every $100 you spend in Tooele City, 10 cents goes to the PAR Tax,” Winn said. “The money has to be used to improve parks, create community art programs, and host art and music events.”

The mayor next provided a chart that showed where revenues are spent.

About 31 percent of revenue is spent for police and animal control, 24 percent for administration, 19 percent for parks and recreation, 11 percent for public works, 6 percent for community development, 5.5 percent for library, 3 percent for the fire department and 1 percent for debt service.

The mayor reviewed services provided by the city’s police department, animal control, fire department, attorney’s office, library, public works, building department, code enforcement, recorder’s office, IT department, communities that care, parks and recreation, and finance department.

Tooele City employs 259 people with 131 full-time employees.

“We have a strategic plan for compensation for our employees,” Winn said. “We lag behind the market in base pay, but are above-average with our benefits package.”

She said employees have gone years without step increases.

“We have a full staff of dedicated employees who are committed to serve,” Winn said.

She said employee turnover rate at the city had decreased over the past year to 9.19 percent. However, she emphasized the turnover rate at the police department was not as good. She said the turnover rate in the police department was 57 percent over the past five years.

“Most of that is due to wages,” Winn said. “Most officers get a couple of years in, and then leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere in the state.”

The mayor presented a graphic that showed if city employees receive a 2-percent cost-of-living raise, annual step increases, health care cost adjustments, police pay adjustments, market adjustments and retirement benefit cost increases, it would cost the city an additional $1.7 million.

The mayor also said a major need is a new public safety building, which would cost about $7 million.

Other needs include phone system and camera system upgrades, an additional IT employee, new irrigation systems at parks, new playground equipment, a part-time maintenance employee, additional police officers, a sprinkler tech employee, cemetery expansion, golf carts, street sweeper, England Acres expansion and general building improvements.

Tooele City Council plans to discuss budget items at its next four meetings leading up to a May 2 deadline to adopt a tentative budget. A final hearing and adoption of the budget is scheduled for June 20.

The public also is invited to participate in a survey that also will be available at tooelecity.org for about 30 more days, according to the mayor.

A video of the meeting and the mayor’s Powerpoint presentation can be found at tooelecity.org.