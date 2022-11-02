Mayor Winn: Please say ‘Yes’ to PAR tax 

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn used her Oct. 17 “Mondays with the Mayor” meeting to talk about the city’s PAR tax and what it’s used for.

“PAR” stands for parks, arts, and recreation.

“This program develops and maintains cultural, artistic, and recreational opportunities in our city,” Winn said.

The PAR tax is a one-tenth of 1% sales tax on every purchase made in Tooele City. It is not a property tax. For every $10 spent in Tooele City, one penny of the sales tax goes towards the PAR fund. On $100, 10 cents goes to PAR.

“It seems very minimal but it adds up,” Winn said.

PAR tax is used for capital improvements and operations of publicly owned and operated amenities such as parks, playing fields and courts, trails, playgrounds, and pavilions. It is also used to support municipal or non-profit organizations like youth groups, museums, theater groups, festivals, Fridays on Vine concerts, art classes and workshops, and arts councils.

“These amenities and activities improve our quality of life,” Winn said.

“We have been able to do a lot of things in the last several years in Tooele,” said Maresa Manzione, Tooele City Arts Council member and a City Council member.

In the past 10 years because of PAR tax, Tooele City has been able to install 12 new pickleball courts with lighting and a new path at Elton Park, upgraded the Dow James building and Teen Center on 7th Street, along with installing workout equipment and a walking path at Skyline Park, according to Manzione.

Brick at the Carnegie Library has been restored and a statue dedicated to veterans has been installed at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

As far as entertainment goes, PAR funding has made the Tooele County Academy of Dance possible, along with the Tooele Valley Theater, Fridays on Vine, holiday concerts, and the Tooele City Arts Festival.

Right now, Tooele City is working to improve England Acres Park by adding a pavilion, playground, trail system, dog park, and green space with PAR tax money.

“We love that we have been able to use PAR funding to preserve our history,” said Tony Graf, Arts Council and a City Council member.

The history of Tooele City’s PAR tax dates back to 2004 when the Tooele County Commission Council opted the county out of participating in the PAR Tax program. This gave Tooele City the opportunity to put their own PAR tax on their November 2004 ballot. During that year’s election, taxpayers voted to approve the tax. Again in 2012, voters renewed the PAR tax.

State law now requires that the tax be renewed by voters every 10 years.

On November ballots for Tooele City voters this year will see the PAR tax appearing as Proposition #6 — Tooele City Question.

Tooele City’s registered voters should have received a ballot with a flier about PAR tax along with more information. This information is also available on Tooelecity.org, by emailing shilob@tooelecity.org, or by calling 435-843-2104.