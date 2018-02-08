Mayor Winn: Top goal for city leaders is to provide excellent customer service to residents

Emphasizing an open door policy, Tooele City’s first woman mayor said she and the city council are ready to hear any questions or concerns citizens might have during her first State of the City address Wednesday night.

“As always, citizens may email me or the council at any time or give us a call to discuss your concerns,” said Mayor Debbie Winn. “All contact information is available on our website and will be included in the 90 North Main publication that is included in your water bill.”

Audience members filled the council chambers at City Hall to near capacity as the mayor also talked about teamwork among city leaders, the need for residents to shop locally, and her desire for Tooele to work cooperatively with other local governments.

She also mentioned the need for taxpayers to be involved with city financial issues, a plan to use volunteer groups to help keep the city clean, and an effort underway to add two new bronze statues to Veterans Memorial Park to remind the public about the needs of men and women who have served in the military.

The audience gave her a standing ovation after the speech.

“As we perform the services that we are responsible for, our team has set a goal to work together to provide excellent customer service,” Winn said. “Taking care of your concerns in a timely manner will be at the top of the list.”

Winn said her team will work closely with the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses.

“I will work with the chamber to renew the ‘Come Together Campaign,’ to continue to educate our residents of the importance to shop local,” she said. “I pledge my support to listen to our business owners and do all that I can to help them succeed.”

The mayor indicated that teamwork needs to reign supreme throughout all of Tooele County.

“We understand how important it is that all Tooele County elected officials collaborate their efforts in behalf of all our residents,” Winn said. “Our team will also continue our great partnership with the Tooele County School District and their leaders as we work together to educate the future leaders of our city.”

In regard to finances, the mayor said it is important that she and the council prioritize and listen to what is important to their constituents.

“We will listen to your ideas and work together to incorporate those into the budget,” she said.

The mayor also noted several public-minded efforts underway in the city that are making progress.

“Several youth and religious organizations have offered to help our city,” she said. “I will be calling upon these groups to help clean up our parks and neighborhoods.”

Winn also thanked city employees.

“For several years after the 2008 financial crisis our country experienced, our employees received no step increases, yet many of them stayed because of their willingness to serve,” Winn said. “I am appreciative of their dedication and commitment.”

She thanked Tooele residents and her family for their love, support and understanding, which allows her to serve others.

“We are blessed to live in an incredible city,” Winn said as she concluded her speech. “We will have great opportunities that will enhance our city and continue to improve our quality of life. As we face challenges in the future, we will face them together — elected officials, staff and citizens.Working as a team will enable us to be successful. I believe that it’s the people that make our city great.”

Winn is the first woman mayor elected in Tooele City after she served on the city council for four and half years. She served as lead worker for Tooele County Senior Center, and also served as executive director of Tooele County Chamber of Commerce for seven years.

Earlier in the meeting, Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers spoke during a public comment period.

He said the district appreciated the efforts of city leaders to work with the district.

“The kids notice how involved you have been in supporting their activities, and I would like to thank you for that,” Rogers said. “You (council and mayor) don’t hear that enough.”