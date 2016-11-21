McIntyre to play baseball at BYU

Three softball players from Tooele County sign for college ♦

Stansbury senior pitcher Mitch McIntyre may have had a few hats on the table Monday when he signed to play baseball at the Division-I level, but there was never much doubt about where he’d be spending his college years.

All four hat options sported various BYU logos.

“He has had this goal for a long time. He was very thoughtful in trying to decide where he wanted to go to school,” McIntyre’s mother Jill said.

McIntyre has been offered a full-ride scholarship at the school in Provo, Utah, though his father Bob McIntyre said he had multiple offers.

“When Mitchell was 8 years old, he put on his wall a sheet of goals,” Bob McIntyre said. “One of them was to get a scholarship at the D-I level. I’m proud of him.”

During his junior season, Mitch McIntyre led the region-champion Stallions with a .416 batting average, 29 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. One of his team-high three home runs came during the Class 3A state playoff game at home against Bear River. From the mound, he held an ERA of 3.27 with four wins and two losses in Stansbury’s 16-9 season.

McIntyre was the only athlete in the county to sign with a Division I school during the NCAA’s early period to sign a National Letter of Intent, but three other county athletes have signed to play at various community colleges.

“It doesn’t happen real often,” head coach Ray Clinton said of a Division-I signing. “Mitch is one of those players I know is going to succeed at the next level.”

Stansbury softball player Alyssa Oxborrow signed earlier this month to play at North Platte Community College in North Dakota.

Oxborrow had a batting average of .237 in 26 games with Stansbury, earning 15 RBIs on 18 hits. The team went 19-8, earned a share of the region championship and lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Bear River at the Class 3A state championship.

Oxborrow was also part of the three previous state championship teams as an underclassman.

Grantsville softball teammates Alese Casper and Reannon Justice signed Thursday to play at Pima Community College in Arizona and Dawson Community College in Montana, respectively.

Casper posted a .424 batting average and team-highs 35 runs on 42 hits. She led the team with nine stolen bases and hit five triples over the course of the season and helped the Cowboys to a quarterfinal finish in the Class 3A state tournament, falling to eventual runner-up Juab.

From the circle, Casper led Grantsville with a 2.97 ERA and 95 strikeouts, facing 419 batters in 18 appearances.

Justice hit four home runs this season as part of a .391 batting-average performance. She had 28 RBIs on 36 hits and struck out only eight times. As one of the team’s first basemen, Justice recorded 93 outs and finished off nine double plays.

As a team, Grantsville finished with a 17-10 record and a share of the region championship.