McKenzie Allen named Region 13 MVP, other Grantsville girls earn All-Region honors

After an incredible 2023 season which saw the Grantsville High Cowboys girls basketball team reach the championship game, two players earned all team honors and three others were named as honorable mentions.

Cowboys senior Mckenzie Allen was given the top honor, being named the Region 13 Most Valuable Player.

Sophomore Baylee Lowder was named to the first-team All Region, with sophomore Avery Allred being named to the second All-Region team. Seniors Ellie Thomas and Mailey Bartley, in addition to sophomore Kodee Williams, were all given honorable mentions.

“This group of girls is very deserving of the recognition,” coach Megan Vera said. “We had a dominant region season because of the contributions these girls, along were their teammates brought to the court.

“These girls have invested so much time into their craft outside of the season so that they could be their best in season and we love seeing them recognized for their efforts and commitment. They are amazing basketball players and even better people.”