Meet the County’s newest Council member

Erik Stromberg, Grantsville ♦

45-year-old male, married with six children, an active community member, seeks harmony among municipalities and his county and desires a prosperous future for businesses and families.

If there were online profiles for Tooele County Council members, those words might describe the County’s newest council member, Erik Stromberg.

Stromberg was sworn into office on Jan. 2, along with other county officials that were elected in the 2022 election. Stromberg represents County Council District #5, which includes Grantsville, Wendover and Ibapah.

Stromberg is a lifelong resident of Grantsville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in human resources from Utah State University’s Tooele Campus while working full-time.

A 13-year veteran of the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician, Stromberg has coached youth sports and served 12 years on the Grantsville planning commission.

For his full-time day job, Stromberg works from home, with some travel, as a pre-sales enablement manager for OneStream Software, based in Michigan.

Although he is new, Stromberg has his vision of the county’s future.

“We need to maintain a good relationship with other governments in the county,” said the newly elected Stromberg.

With the new cities of Erda and Lake Point, and the possibility of Stansbury Park incorporation, along with the other cities and towns in the county, it will even be more important for everybody to work together and have a united front, according to Stromberg.

That united front will be a key to tackling issues that affect all communities in the county including business growth, water and transportation, Stromberg said.

Smart growth, said Stromberg, should involve the cities and county working together to lay out plans for where in the county it makes sense for new businesses to be located and where new housing should be built.

When it comes to transportation Stromberg said not only does the county need to work with the state on new and safer routes in and out of the county, like completion of the Midvalley Highway and the extension of state Route 201 into Tooele County, but the county also needs to work on new and improved roads within the county to enable residents to safely move around the county.

The county also needs to look at housing for all types of people and families, including singles and young couples.

“I grew up in Grantsville and I was able to stay here and raise my family,” he said. “I started out moving into an apartment on Main Street in Grantsville. We need to make sure that opportunities like that exist today so our children can stay in our communities.”

Stromberg said the reality is we can’t shut the gate and keep everybody out.

“Higher density housing may be needed,” he said. “Not everybody wants a quarter, half, or full-acre lot.”

Sworn in at noon on Jan. 2, Stromberg participated in his first County Council meeting that evening.