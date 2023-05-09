Our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Melodi Jo Brown, 44, of Sandy, Utah, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 8, 2023. To say the world lost some of its innocence today, would be an understatement.

Melodi was born Oct. 18, 1978, to parents Richard M. Brown and Jenny (Tessie) Hammond in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Melodi came into this world as a very special girl, bright red hair, chubby cheeks, and an extra chromosome. Melodi grew up in Grantsville, Utah, and attended Oquirrh Hills School in Tooele, Utah, then transitioned to Tooele High School where she graduated in 2000.

Melodi was at the Special Olympic World Games in 1999 where she participated in track and soccer. She received medals in countless categories. She was a caretaker, developing a special bond with her grandma Jane.

She worked at Tooele Deseret Industries where she made many friends before moving to Sandy, Utah. She then worked at Harmons 7th Street in Midvale, Utah, as a bagger for 17 years. She retired due to the Covid-19 outbreak and ailing health.

She was a big fan of the Utah Utes and Utah Jazz. Before each Jazz game, Melodi would give the team a pep talk encouraging them to do their best and to go out there and win for her. She could be heard throughout the neighborhood coaching from the couch right alongside her dad Jeff. One of her prized possessions is a basketball signed by Donovan Mitchell.

Melodi had her “shows” that she was dedicated to. One of them being Home Improvement. She had the best Tim the Tool Man impression around and taught it to all of her nieces and nephews.

Melodi was a special person whose friendly personality and beautiful smile made people feel comfortable and at ease to be around. She was a gentle, funny, clever and an amazing woman who lived a full happy life. Most importantly she was loved, and has left a special place in everyone’s heart. Not a person on Earth knows how to love unconditionally as she did.

Melodi was preceded in death by sister Jenifer Gillespie Jacobsen; bonus dad Robert Gillespie; grandparents Dean and Karlla Hammond, Maurice and Jane Brown, and Jack Middleton.

Melodi is survived by parents Jenny (Tessie Hammond) (Jeff) Middleton, Sandy, Utah; Richard (Angela) Brown Grantsville, Utah; siblings Weston (Christan) Gillespie of Kamas, Utah; Kortnee (Julio) Heise of Herriman, Utah; McKenzie (Briana) Stevens of Sandy, Utah; Anthony (Kasey) Brown, Thomas (Karen) Brown, Timothy Brown all of Grantsville, Utah; brother-in-law Louis Jacobsen of West Jordan, Utah; step-brother Harrison Young, of Salt Lake City, Utah; step-sister Emily Young of Arizona; and grandparent Susan Middleton of Sandy, Utah.

Friends and family are welcome to attend funeral services Friday, May 12, 2023, at the West Stake Center, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held that same day beginning at 10 until 11:15 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Grantsville City Cemetery.