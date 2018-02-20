Melvin Mair, age 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, surrounded by family. Melvin was born on April 9, 1928, in Heber City, Utah, to Daniel and Ellen Pearl Hamilton Mair. He was the ninth of 10 children.

Melvin married the love of his life, Margaret Matson, on June 20, 1948, in Tooele, Utah, where they lived the majority of their life together. He served honorably in the Marine Corps. He then spent the majority of his working life at Tooele Army Depot as a painter and West Elementary as a custodian.

Melvin was an active member of the LDS church and held many positions that he faithfully fulfilled. He loved fishing and spent countless hours roaming the shores of the many lakes of Utah. He also loved gardening and took great pride in the fruits and vegetables he produced.

He is survived by his wife and five wonderful children: Deborah M. Rydalch (John), Dennis M. Mair (Sandy), Steven R. Mair (Kathy), Robert A. Mair (Maida), and Christopher J. Mair. Melvin and Margaret have 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren who love them very much.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

We will celebrate Melvin’s life at a funeral service at noon, Feb. 21, 2018, at the Stockton LDS meeting house. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Tooele City Cemetery.

We will miss you, your endless supply of stories, and your example of hard work, dedication, and commitment to life and your family. Until we are together again …