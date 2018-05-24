Memorial Day events set to remember fallen veterans

Utah and the nation mourned the loss of U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler of Monticello, Utah, last year after he was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2017.

The 27-year-old Green Beret was killed when he entered a booby-trapped building while in eastern Afghanistan, according to the San Juan Record.

Butler’s cousin, Utah Army National Guard Recruiting Sgt. Jesse Barton, will speak Monday at 8 a.m. at a Memorial Day flag-raising ceremony at the Grantsville Cemetery.

Barton also grew up in Monticello.

“Aaron’s father and my father were first cousins. Aaron and I grew up together,” Barton said. “The best way to describe Aaron is as a very passionate true American patriot.”

Barton said the theme of his remarks is “Let’s not Forget.”

“I think it is important that we don’t forget about the family members of those who have passed on — their wives and mothers and families,” Barton said.

Grantsville’s program will include a flag-raising ceremony, placement of a wreath, music presented by the Miss Grantsville scholarship pageant royalty, a 21-gun salute and a reading of the names of military veterans from Grantsville who have passed away.

After the program, the Clark Historic Farm will hold its sixth annual Flapjacks at the Farm from 8-11 a.m. The J. Reuben Clark Freedom walk will honor the memory of Grantsville veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend America’s freedom.

Later at 11 a.m., Tooele City will hold a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park under the direction of Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall, who is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

“With these types of ceremonies, you get a good feeling knowing that the men and women who served in the military did not serve in vain,” McCall said.

The program includes the posting of colors by the Marine Corps League; national anthem by Miss Madison Royale; invocation by Rev. Richard Scott, retired U.S. Army chaplain; and remarks by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

The Harris-Carter VFW Post 9413 will present a 21-gun salute. Richard Scott, U.S. Army Ret. Chaplain, will offer the closing prayer, and McCall will provide some closing remarks.

Guest speaker will be Tooele Army Depot Commander Col. Jimmy Brown.

“Col. Brown has been very good to help us with these types of events and it will probably be the last time we will hear from him for a while because he will probably leave the depot next month,” McCall said.

Col. Brown assumed command of TEAD on June 28, 2016.

The TEAD commander has deployed four times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as deployments in other locations in support of contingency and peacekeeping operations, McCall said.

“In the past I’ve tried to get local veterans to speak, but most of them don’t want to talk about it,” McCall said. “We literally do have several veteran heroes here in Tooele and nobody knows who they are.”