Memorial Day services to honor fallen soldiers

Services to remember fallen veterans will be held in Tooele and Grantsville cities on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

In Grantsville, Memorial Day services will start at 8 a.m. in the center of the city’s cemetery, according to Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

Grantsville’s program will include a flag-raising ceremony, placement of a wreath, a 21-gun salute, a reading of the names of military veterans from Grantsville who have passed away. The guest speaker will be Staff Sgt. Andrew Harrell, according to Marshall.

After the ceremony, the Clark Historic Farm will serve “Flapjacks at the Farm” from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The breakfast features hot pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon and orange juice for $4 a plate.

After breakfast, people can walk past the farm’s Memorial Day tribute to Grantsville soldiers who have died in action, combined with patriotic quotes from J. Reuben Clark, Jr. who served in World War I and in the administration of eight U.S. presidents.

In Tooele City, Memorial Day service starst at 11 a.m. in Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The program includes the posting of colors by the Marine Corps League, the national anthem by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and the Harris-Carter VFW Post 9413 will present a 21-gun salute.

Utah Veterans Advisory Council Chairman Robert Pagnani will be the featured speaker at the ceremony. Winn will also address the crowd, according to Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall.

“In the past I’ve tried to get local veterans to speak, but most of them don’t want to talk about it,” McCall said. “We literally do have several veteran heroes here in Tooele and nobody knows who they are.”

The Tooele City Veterans Memorial Park is located at the northwest corner of Main and Vine streets in Tooele City. The Grantsville City Cemetery is located at 370 W. Main Street and the Clark Historic Farm is at 378 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.