Mental health crisis team bill clears Legislature

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, has successfully wrangled another mental health bill through the state Legislature.

Substitute Senate Bill 31 cleared both the Senate and the House on Feb. 19 and is headed to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk for signature.

SSB 31 will create a new type of first responder who is specifically trained for behavioral and mental health crises, according to Thatcher.

“Mental health issues are now one out of every six 911 calls,” Thatcher said. “Imagine if one out of every six calls were for house fires and we said ‘Sorry, we don’t have a fire department.’”

The goal is to create something like an EMT for mental health crises, according to Thatcher.

Specifically, SSB 31 designates the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission to serve as the mobile crisis outreach team advisory committee. It also requires the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to set standards for medical crisis outreach team certification, requires the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to make rules outlining the responsibilities of mental health crisis outreach teams, and the interaction of crisis teams with the civil commitment process.

Thatcher teamed with Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, to sponsor SSB 31. Thatcher and Eliason sponsored legislation that created the SafeUT app in 2015. The SafeUT app was designed to put youth in touch with a trained mental health crisis counselor 24/7. It also provides for the reporting of school safety issues.

Thatcher’s Senate District includes Tooele City and Pine Canyon.