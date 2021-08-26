Message from new County epidemiologist

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Tooele County has the Tooele County Health Department and their epidemiologist urging the public to get vaccinated.

Tooele County has had 718 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of August, according to Jade Murray, epidemiologist with the Tooele County Health Department.

To put that in perspective, in August 2020, there were 146 confirmed cases in Tooele County cases for the whole month.

The majority of the cases this month are coming from Tooele and Grantsville, according to Murray.

“With Grantsville’s population size being one-third of Tooele Valley’s, having 20% of Tooele Counties cases come from the small town of Grantsville raises concern,” Murray said.

Currently, Grantsville has the second highest case rate in Utah, which is defined by the incidence rate over population.

Grantsville also has the third lowest vaccination rate in Tooele County, behind Wendover and Vernon, with only 34.6% of Grantsville’s population fully vaccinated against the virus, according to Murray.

Vernon has the highest rate of unvaccinated individuals at 16.95% and Wendover is the second highest at 27.66%.

The health department is asking for the public’s help in response to the surge.

“We are asking for all community members to get vaccinated in conjunction with staying home if you are sick, getting tested, social distancing in crowded indoor areas, wearing a mask, and washing hands frequently,” Murray said. “All these measures help slow the spread of COVID-19, keeping our community happy and healthy.”

Murray became the epidemiologist at the Tooele County Health Department in August 2020 after working for the health department doing COVID-19 contract tracing for a while.

Because of her efforts contract tracing, Murray was featured in the MIT Technology Review, the National Broadcasting Company and the Huffington Post.

She has been recognized by the Tooele County Board of Health for her efforts as well.

She has also been featured in a medical textbook called “101 Public Health Jobs” for Columbia University.

Murray graduated last year from Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

Murray is a Utah native from Cottonwood Heights.

She aims to serve underrepresented communities of color by highlighting health disparities, racial injustice, and advocating for institutional change through her work in epidemiology, she said.

Murray enjoys a good challenge, hiking, camping, and is an avid dog and cow lover.

Her favorite quote is, “Vulnerability is not winning or losing; it is having the courage to show up and be seen when we have no control over the outcome.”