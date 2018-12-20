‘Messiah’ scheduled for Sunday evening at Grantsville High

The Tooele Regional Chorus and Orchestra will present George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah” for the 34th consecutive year on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. This year’s performance will be held at the Grantsville High School Auditorium.

The chorus and orchestra include about 120 members, and they rehearse every Sunday for 10-12 weeks, said Betta Nash who leads orchestra rehearsals.

“It’s great how everyone comes together and practices for three months, for hundreds of hours to provide this free gift,” Nash said.

“It is a community effort. People aren’t paid to play, practice, sing or perform. They volunteer their time and talents,” she said.

In addition to leading the orchestra, Nash helps take care of organizational details and publicity for “Messiah” with a committee of helpers.

She said she will not be available to help out with the production next year while serving a mission in Berlin, Germany, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I shall miss it and the people immensely, but I’m certain that everything will be fine and prosper,” she said.

Her position will be given to Barbara Wallace next year.

Pamela Dale directs the chorus and orchestra during the performance.

“The musicians and singers are our county’s best,” Dale said.

A list of soloists includes Jaden Saari, Greg Briggs, Andre da Silva, Rachel Gardener, Denise McCubbins, Katelynd Blake, Rosalie Farris, Elizabeth Hale, Heidi Robinson, Rand Johnson and Jenni Trimble.

The Tooele Regional Choir and Orchestra will also perform parts of Handel’s “Messiah” for Easter, too.

Grantsville High School is located at 97 E. Cherry St.