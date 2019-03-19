Metal detecting at park leads to high school ring recovery

Lost for over a decade, ring reunited with owner ♦

A long lost Tooele High School class ring has found its way back to its owner.

Kasey Nobles’ Class of 2006 high school ring was returned to him last week by Josh Johnson, who found the ring while metal detecting at Elton Park in Tooele City.

Johnson said he and his father often take their metal detector to different locations in Tooele County to see what kind of treasures they can find.

“It was a nice day out and we wanted to go somewhere close,” Johnson said. “So we decided to go to Elton Park.”

Johnson said he dug down about eight inches and discovered the ring after the detector sounded.

“We could tell it was a class ring,” he said. “But it wasn’t until we got it home and cleaned it up that we found it had a name engraved on it. We’ve found rings before, but never one with a name.”

Johnson found Nobles on Facebook and sent him a message. A meeting was set up to return the ring.

“Kasey said he lost the ring right after he bought it,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t even able to wear it his senior year.”

Johnson said he was happy to see the ring reunited with its owner.

“Returning lost items, when possible, is just part of metal detecting.” he said.