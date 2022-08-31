Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Meteor hunter finds rock in Tooele County

Piece of the meteor that caused the Aug. 13 ‘boom’ landed in Tooele 

Mark Dayton, of El Dorado Hills, California, stopped by the Transcript Bulletin with a rock on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

This wasn’t any ordinary rock; it was part of the meteor that broke through the Earth’s atmosphere near the Wasatch Front causing the loud boom heard on Saturday, August 13.

Dayton, a musician by trade and a meteor hunter by avocation, found the rock in the lake bed near Morton Salt.

Dayton was 500 miles away from Utah at a show with his band when he got word of the meteor that caused the loud boom over part of Utah. As soon as he could he drove to Utah to start the hunt for a piece of the meteor.

Using doppler radar, Dayton tracked the path of the meteor over the lake bed in Tooele County. Searching on the ground he saw a small round hole in the ground and found the meteor rock about a foot down in the hole, he said.

The rock is dense, weighing in at approximately 17.1 ounces. The outside of the rock is a scorched black color. A small chip in the outside layer reveals a speckled gold-colored interior.

Dayton said the rock is most likely around 5 million years old.

Dayton has other meteor rocks in his collection, including rocks from Butte, Montana; Nevada City and Sutter’s Mill.

 

