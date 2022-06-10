Michael W. Graham passed away unexpectedly May 22, 2022. Michael was born July 21, 1967, to Chris and Annie Graham in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael, also known as Mike, was a car enthusiast and had a passion for working on cars. Mike’s best years were spent working on cars at C&J Auto with his dad Chris Sr. and partner in crime, his brother Christopher. Mike met and helped many people due to his passion for working on cars. Mike was humble, kind, caring of so many and was willing to help anyone. Mike’s greatest loves were his children and his grandchildren. Mike loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Raelynn, they were his pride and joy. Mike had a very special bond with his mom Annie, they were inseparable — where he was, she was.

Mike is survived by his mother Annie Graham; girlfriend SueEllen McGeorge; children Vanessa Graham, Johnny Graham, Junior Graham, and Jazmyn Graham; siblings Treavy Graham, Kathy Aragon, Flori Graham and Ricky Paystrup; granddaughter Raelynn Justice; grandson Jakub and special nephew Christopher Jr. Graham; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Chris Graham, brother Christopher Graham Jr. and nephew Michael Graham Jr.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge, 50 S. 1st St., Tooele, Utah. Graveside services will take place prior to the memorial service at 12:30 p.m., June 18, 2022, at the Tooele City Cemetery.

On behalf of the Graham family, we would like to thank all our family and friends who have sent their condolences, prayers, and support.