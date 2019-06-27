It is with joy and sadness that we announce the passing of our dear one, Michelle Haines Waggoner, who left this mortal life May 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 6,1952, at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents were Howard Keith Haines and Evelyn May Rufi Haines. Tooele, Utah, was her hometown. She attended Harris Elementary, Tooele Junior High, and Tooele High School, and graduated with the class of 1971.

Michelle’s life was a busy, busy life. She worked so many jobs, from waitress at the old 76 truck-stop at Lake Point, Utah, to job coach for the Jordan School District. Michelle was a hippy soul and was always loving and helping someone. She married James Donald Waggoner on Feb. 14, 1975, and they had two beautiful daughters, Mindy Michelle and Stacie Lynn Waggoner. They divorced in 1981. She worked at the Tooele Army Depot at this time. She married her second husband, Dean Edward Christensen on Sept. 27, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada; her step-children were Ariesa and Wesley. The kids all loved each other. They lived in Salt Lake City, Riverdale, and Tooele. Michelle and Dean divorced in 1994. Michelle was working at Midvale Middle School as a behavioral aide. Her third husband was Warren (Skeeter) Jerome Long Jr., who had a daughter, Randi Froerer. They lived in Tooele, Nibley, and South Salt Lake. They separated Feb. 3, 2018, and she lived with Jeffrey and Collette Hatch in Logan, Utah, with her family, Kelli, Alicia, Jamie Hatch for 15 months.

We would like to thank doctor Kevin Duke who put up with us for such a long time and their wonderful staff.

I, Collette Haines Hatch, would like to thank all of Michelle’s friends for their loving support. Michelle had three lung diseases: Aspergillus Niger, Bronchiectasis, and Mycobacterium Avian Complex. Michelle donated her body to science to help people who suffer from these lung diseases, to help those who have them now and what they can do to get rid of them.

My sister taught me so much in my life. I learned from her to love Rock and Roll, and to love everyone, (except a few which we will not mention). She struggled with alcoholism, drug addiction, and smoking, and she won. She was a facilitator for the 12 Step L.D.S. program in Salt Lake City. She helped many to wake up and get off drugs and alcohol and to stop smoking. She was a true follower of Jesus Christ and went to the temple to fulfill her life-long dream of being endowed. As a family we would like to thank all who were her friends, and are so thankful for her drive and courage in the midst of pain and illness. A special thanks to my family who helped me care for her for the last 15 months. Special thanks to her special aide, Arlene, and nurses, Jane and Michelle, who helped us when she passed and the whole crew from Encompass Health. And thanks to our wonderful neighbor who lives across the street, Jenn Allen, who saved Collette from the everyday care-taking duties. Thanks to ComForCare, and Sue Palmer who took her for rides, to give Collette time to relax the last four weeks of Michelle’s life.

Michelle was proceeded in death by her parents, Howard and Evelyn Haines of Tooele; brother, Howard Keith Haines II of Salt Lake City; grandparents, Jacob and Lottie Rufi of Woodruff, Utah; and grandparents Albert and Vera Ethel Haines of Oakley, Idaho. She is survived by her children, Mindy Michelle Waggoner of Tooele, Stacie Lynn Waggoner Matthews (Greg) of Midvale; shared daughter, Dara Louise Downer of Pasadena, California; grandchildren, McKenzie Andersen Anderson (Daniel) of Tooele, Brittani Andersen of Los Angles, California, Kaden Leishman of Tooele, Ethan Matthews and Kylee Matthews of Midvale, Maylee of St. George, Utah; great-granddaughter, Xailey Miranda Anderson of Tooele; sister from the same mister, Collette Haines Hatch and Jeffrey N. Hatch and family; sister-in-law, Barbara Phippen Haines and family of Logan, Utah.

Michelle hated funerals and so we are having a celebration of life June 29, 2019, from noon to 1p.m., 265 W. Slate St., Tooele. Directions: turn west on 1000 North, turn left at 200 West, then right on to Tooele Blvd (950 North), turn left to go to Copper Canyon Pavilion. Please bring a pot luck item to share and let Collette know what your want to bring. Instead of flowers, please send a donation to 1031 N. 1600 East, Logan, Utah 84341. We will use for expenses for medical care.