Middle Canyon crash injures two motorists

Two Riverton residents were seriously injured in a rollover accident in Middle Canyon Saturday night.

The evening of the accident, two Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the canyon, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Travis Scharmann, when they observed a convertible coming down the canyon, which their radar clocked at 70 mph, around 6:45 p.m.

When the deputies turned to pursue the convertible, it went around a corner and out of sight, Scharmann said. When the deputies rounded the bend, they saw the convertible had crashed off the road and both occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

While the full extent of the injuries suffered by the vehicle’s occupants was not made available by police, they were both transported by medical helicopter in serious condition, according to Scharmann.

The medical helicopter landed near the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course to transport the occupants, police said. The single-vehicle accident occurred about 2 miles from the mouth of the canyon.

Travel in Middle Canyon was briefly restricted as sheriff’s deputies assessed the scene of the accident, Scharmann said.

The individuals injured in the accident include a 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old male from Riverton, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s office. The names or any other identifying information was not released by the sheriff’s office.