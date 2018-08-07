Middle Canyon Fire is out and road reopened

Cedar Mountain Fire burns 14,000 acres ♦

The fire in Middle Canyon is out, and the roadway through the canyon reopened after being closed for over a week.

After burning 171 acres and threatening two structures, fire crews from around the county and state were able to put the fire out and reopen Middle Canyon Road on Friday, according to Tooele County Emergency Management.

The fire was at 90-percent containment on Thursday, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The incident command team on the fire was transferred to a different assignment after the fire was downgraded from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4.

The fire in Middle Canyon, which was first reported on July 26, has been deemed human caused but remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

Within the first evening, the fire grew to 88 acres and threatened two homes, prompting evacuations on Grimm Hill Road and Cassity Drive, according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden.

Fire crews from North Tooele Fire District, Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department, federal Bureau of Land Management, and state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands assisted on the Middle Canyon Fire, according to Willden. During the peak of operations, there were three airplanes and two helicopters dropping retardant and water on the wildfire.

A fire in the Cedar Mountains has burned more than 14,000 acres, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on July 27, began as four separate starts and was left unattended for the first 36 hours due to its remote location, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

As of Sunday, the Cedar Mountain fire was at 70-percent containment, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Due to extensive high value resources surrounding the Cedar Mountains, the BLM requested full suppression on the fire.

The fire was burning in bunch grasses and junipers, according to BLM. There were no threats to structures or major roads, though visitors in Skull Valley and driving on I-80 would be able to see the smoke.

Crews are expected to end work on the fire as early as Tuesday evening, if the fire is completely contained, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.