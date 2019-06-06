Middle Canyon open for camping but no tollbooth

While Middle Canyon opened for camping on Memorial Day weekend, the road remains closed at White Pine campground and a date to open up travel to Salt Lake County through Butterfield Canyon hasn’t been determined.

Rod Thompson, Tooele County Roads Department director, said Tooele County can’t open the road to Butterfield Canyon before Salt Lake County opens the gate on their side.

“I don’t know for certain an exact date when Middle Canyon Road will be open all the way over Butterfield,” he said. “It is still very wet up there and we have to wait for Salt Lake County to open their side.”

Along with the road closure, work to install a toll booth at the bottom of Middle Canyon is still in progress, so for the time being access to Middle Canyon remains free.

“We’re probably a few weeks out from having the booth up and operating.” said Mark McKendrick, Tooele County parks and facilities director.

The County Commission has approved a $3 per vehicle charge for day use in Middle Canyon, the same as Settlement Canyon. A season pass for one canyon is $35 and $50 for both canyons.

The fee for camping at Grantsville reservoir, Middle Canyon, and Ophir Canyon increased from $10 to $15 per night for this year.

The county announced plans in 2018 for a toll booth in Middle Canyon. The plans call for the toll booth to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside of those hours cars will not be able to enter Middle Canyon, but cars will be able to exit the canyon at any time.

Salt Lake County will not put a toll booth on their end of the canyon, but Tooele County will put a gate near the county line with enough room for a vehicle to turn around if somebody arrives from the Butterfield Canyon side when Middle Canyon is closed, according to McKendrick.