Salt Lake connection remains closed for now ♦

Warm weather, low snowpack and Middle Canyon’s toll booth is open.

Middle Canyon officially opened last week giving recreationists access to the canyon for camping and day use. Salt Lake County has not opened Butterfield Canyon as of May 17, so Middle Canyon is closed at the top of the canyon.

Middle Canyon generally opens each year after snow clears from the roads and shoulders dry out, usually before Memorial Day, giving holiday campers an opportunity to stay in the canyon.

Middle Canyon offers dry camping for $15 per vehicle per day. Day use passes are $3 per vehicle.

The gate at Middle Canyon opens at 7 a.m. daily and canyon entrance closes at 9 p.m. The path out of the canyon remains open 24 hours.

Settlement Canyon opened in April. It not only offers dry camping, at $15 per vehicle, but also RV Hookups with non-potable water for $30 for a full hookup and $20 for electric only.

Tooele County also offers camping at established sites in Ophir Canyon and at Grantsville Reservoir for $15.

Season passes are available for day use in Middle or Settlement Canyon for $35. A season pass for both canyons is available for $50.

The county offers two discount passes. For seniors, age 60 and older, a day use pass for both canyons is available for $25 for both canyons, $17.50 for one canyon. A valid ID that shows the date of birth is required to purchase a senior pass.

Disabled veterans can get a free season pass for both canyons. The disabled veterans canyon passes can be acquired at the Tooele County Auditor’s Office at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City. Proof of disabled veterans status and a photo ID are required to obtain a pass.

Campers may stay in a canyon for seven days and then they are required to vacate the canyon for 48 hours.

Canyon booths accept cash, card and Apple pay.