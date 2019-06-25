Middle Canyon tollbooth now open, mixed citizen reviews

$3 entrance fee to help make canyon ‘cleaner and safer’ but critics on social media complain about fee ♦

After a year of false starts, there is a tollbooth at the mouth of Middle Canyon — and it’s open.

Tooele County opened a tollbooth at Angel’s Landing in Middle Canyon on Monday morning where tollbooth workers collect a $3 fee per car for entrance into the canyon.

The tollbooth workers check vehicles both entering and leaving the canyon to make sure the $3 fee is collected.

Along with the tollbooth, the county also erected gates at the tollbooth and just after the pavement ends on Middle Canyon Road past the White Pine Campground, but before the switchbacks that climb to the top of Butterfield Pass.

The gates are closed from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. At the bottom of the canyon, by the tollbooth, a tire ripper allows vehicles to exit the canyon when the gates are closed but prevents vehicles from entering until the gates are open.

The gates at the upper end of the canyon are also closed from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. A turn around area allows vehicles that arrive at the upper gate from Salt Lake County to turn around and head back to Herriman.

Along with the $3 per vehicle day use fee, a season pass for Middle Canyon is available for $35, and a season pass for both Middle and Settlement canyons is available for $50. Overnight camping in designated campgrounds in Middle Canyon costs $15, and a group campsite is available for $125.

Tooele County adopted a camping fee for Middle Canyon in 2014. The $3 day use fee is new.

The new access fee was met with mixed opinions on social media.

Some people complained about the fee with comments like, “I’ll never go up there again.”

“I’ve been going to this canyon for 10 years and have amazing memories but charging people that want to just drive up and hike is an insult,” read another Facebook post.

Other comments either welcomed the fee or were resigned to its inevitability to keep the canyon safe and clean.

“This is what happens when people destroy nice things, you have to pay now,” read one Facebook post about the Middle Canyon fee.

The Tooele County Commission announced in April 2018 that it would start to charge a $3 fee per vehicle around Memorial Day weekend that year. The same fee has been collected at a tollbooth at nearby Settlement Canyon for years.

Memorial Day 2018 came and went with no booth and no toll. The County Commission announced in June 2018 that the installation of the tollbooth for Middle Canyon would be delayed until sometime in August. Later in 2018 the County Commission announced that no fee would be collected for Middle Canyon until the canyon opened in 2019.

Memorial Day 2019 came and went with no tollbooth in Middle Canyon. County officials said it would be two or three weeks until the booth would be in place.

The fees collected in Tooele County Canyons go to improvements, maintenance and operations of the canyons, according to county officials.

“The idea is that the fee for Middle Canyon will help make the canyon safer and cleaner for our families,” said Mark McKendrick, Tooele County director of facilities management.