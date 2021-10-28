Midvalley Highway celebration Friday

UDOT plans party for new highway ♦

After starting construction in the fall of 2019, the Utah Department of Transportation is ready to open the 4.5 mile Midvalley Highway in Tooele County.

The Midvalley Highway starts at a new interchange on Interstate 80 west of Exit 99 at approximately mile marker 94.5. It runs from I-80 to the intersection of state Route 138 and Sheep Lane.

But before the road is open to traffic, UDOT is inviting the public to join in a celebration on the new highway on Friday, Oct. 29.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. the Midvalley Highway will be open to the public for walking and biking. The celebration includes a trunk or treat and a hayride out to the new intersection at I-80, according to UDOT.

To attend the event, enter the northbound lanes of the highway from westbound Pole Canyon Road — the old SR-138.There is no entrance for eastbound traffic. Continue northbound and use turn-around to southbound lanes for parking. Exit will be by a right turn only onto SR-138. Flaggers will be onsite for direction.

At 5:30 p.m. the celebration will end and UDOT will begin cleaning the road and preparing it to open to traffic on Saturday, Oct. 30 by 5 a.m.

The Midvalley Highway was built with $74.4 million in state efunds. It is intended to improve access to I-80 for Tooele County residents and relieve congestion on the I-80/SR-36 interchange.

It was built as a two lane highway with the capability of expanding as traffic increases and funds become available, according to UDOT.

Tooele County joined with UDOT and the Federal Highway Administration in 2007 to start an environmental impact study on a proposed route for the midvalley highway. Four years and $4 million later, the study was completed.

In August 2015, Tooele County contracted with an engineering firm to perform engineering and survey work related to property acquisition for the first phase of the Midvalley Highway for $266,650.

The County spent $1.8 million to buy eight parcels of land for the route for the new highway.

The highway corridor consists of 177 acres. An additional 45 acres was purchased for future interchanges. The future interchanges are sites where extension roads, such as Village Boulevard, are planned to connect with the highway.

Funds to pay the engineering firm and buy the property came from the county’s corridor preservation fund. The county established the corridor preservation fund in 2009 with a $10 fee on all on-road motor vehicle registrations in the county. State law restricts the use of corridor preservation funds to certain transportation projects, such as transit corridors for highways, approved by the county Council of Governments.