Midvalley Highway construction update

New traffic pattern on SR-138

A new traffic pattern is now in place for east and westbound SR-138 motorists, the south end of Midvalley Highway and the new Parachute Lane.

Crews have shifted paving to the south side of SR-138, which requires the full closure of Sheep Lane at SR-138.This closure will remain in place until mid-August when crews expect to complete paving in this area.

Temporary signals are operating just east and west of Sheep Lane on SR-138, with traffic in a one-way configuration 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. One way traffic is expected to continue through mid-August. Flaggers may also be used to direct traffic as needed.

Motorists can expect some delays during the one-way paving operations and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

To ensure your safety and the safety of others, please reduce your speed and obey all traffic signs in the area. For more information, visit udot.utah.gov/midvalley.