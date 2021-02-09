Midvalley Highway, more than moving commuters

Scott Froehlich ♦

With all the recent changes taking place in Tooele County — from the relocation of the Tooele Valley Temple to the constant improvements on roads and highways in the area— many residents feel they are seeing the end of what was once a rural community. Along with the new Midvalley Highway, multiple businesses will begin to pop up in the industrial side of Tooele Valley, bringing new jobs and inevitably new homes to the county.

As the Midvalley Highway nears its second phase of construction, many Tooele County residents are hedging their bets by making strategic moves to avoid such growth. Erda, by recently becoming incorporated, gave its population more control of their fate with respect to overseeing what types of development it allows.

Despite this newfound autonomy, much of the land where the highway and new businesses will be built — which is largely along Sheep Lane — is already owned by businesses or other private entities. In the near future, the Romney Group, as well as a satellite site for the Utah Inland Port Authority, will bring new jobs to the county and bring even more traffic to the roads.

In order to get a jump start on such growth, Tooele County leaders worked with UDOT to expand upon the infrastructure leading up to— and throughout— sections of Erda, Grantsville and Tooele. Not only was the Midvalley Highway intended to draw traffic away from SR-36, it was also proposed in anticipation of the area’s development.

Representative Doug Sagers and other leaders in the county realized this unavoidable phenomenon and made necessary proposals and changes to accommodate this shift— namely creating projects, such as the Midvalley Highway, centered around roads and highways. “It’s part of a long-term strategy to promote growth,” Sagers said.

Sagers acknowledged that the growth taking place along the Wasatch Front and neighboring regions has forced expansion to the west. “For better or worse, Tooele Valley is the logical place for a great deal of growth to occur.” He also noted that this influx will provide an “economic benefit” to the entire valley and its residents.

Considering that Tooele has a small tax base, Sagers asserts that new business will bring about a level of prosperity that will increase the quality of life. “[These actions] will generate potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the county and the school district.” Included in this prosperity is a large number of jobs that local residents will fill.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn welcomes the commercial industries moving to the county, and believes they will serve a multi-faceted purpose to the locals who will occupy those new positions. “Increased commercial business will benefit the whole entire valley— we would like to create jobs for the people who live here.”

Not only will projects such as the Midvalley Highway and inland port provide new opportunities, they will also alleviate many of the traffic problems that exist along SR-36 — especially at the oft-congested edge of Lake Point. “If we can provide good, well-paying jobs here — that will help with that transportation issue. We’ll keep them here instead of sending them over to the other side of the valley,” Winn said.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall sees the projects — centered around the industrial side of Tooele— as beneficial to his constituents as well.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that will dispute the fact that we have an issue with people getting in and out of the valley,” he said.

In addition to concerns over population growth, many residents worry increased traffic will lead to more accidents and other problems on the roads. Winn recalled that the initial purpose of the Midvalley Highway was to divert commercial trailer traffic off SR-36, which was envisioned to lighten traffic on Main St. heading east. “I think that will help with the safety issue — it will be less dangerous than having all that traffic on the current SR-36,” Winn said.

Winn, a life-long Tooele resident, understands the concerns many have over losing the small-town feel of the county and thinks the work done by officials to manage that growth has been successful. “I am very proud of the cooperation that we have had in talking about realigning this. We have a very good working relationship,” she said.