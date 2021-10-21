Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The Utah Department of Transportation announced that the Midvalley Highway will be open to traffic by 5 a.m. on October 30. An opening celebration is planned for the evening of Oct. 29.

October 21, 2021
Midvalley Highway opens before Halloween

Trunk or Treat on the new highway 

The long awaited moment for some commuters is almost here.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced yesterday that the Midvalley Highway will be open to traffic on Saturday, Oct. 30, by 5 a.m. 

An opening event will be held on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will be open house style, between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

“Please come trunk or treat, walk the new road, and speak with local city and county representatives about the project,” said UDOT officials in the announcement of the highway’s opening.

More details and parking information will be announced later, according to UDOT.

The Midvalley Highway starts at a new interchange west of Exit 99 at approximately mile marker 94.5 on Interstate 80. It runs from I-80 to state Route 138 at Sheep Lane.

It was built as a two lane highway with the capability of expanding as traffic increases and funds become available, according to UDOT.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

One thought on “Midvalley Highway opens before Halloween

  1. I am looking forward to this, I’ve already hit a cow late night on Burmester, I hope this is a safer route.But that parachute lane is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. Idiodic, and the traffic will be bad at the intersection at Sheep Lane, a non-controlled left turn from midvally across 138? I feel sorry for the families that will needlessly lose loved ones at this intersection. It is all on the engineers and the UDOT idiots that approved this design.

