Midvalley Highway work causes I-80 closures

Some Interstate 80 drivers to and from Tooele have already encountered construction related route closures and detours that started on Monday.

Utah Department of Transportation crews started setting the bridge supports for the Midvalley Highway bridge over I-80 as part of the new interchange at approximately mile marker 94.5.

To accommodate the bridge construction, UDOT announced on June 17 that I-80 westbound will close completely at exit 99 on June 21, 22, and 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Eastbound lanes will close nightly at exit 84 on June 24, 25, and 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be detoured to state Route 138 and state Route 36 as detours.

Phase one of the Midvalley Highway will take traffic from the new interchange to state Route 138 at Sheep Lane. It will initially be built as a two lane highway with the capability of expanding as traffic increases and funds become available, according to UDOT. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.