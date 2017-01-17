Midvalley Hwy., SR-201 make priority list

Tooele County commuters may want to keep an eye on the state Legislature this year.

2017 may the year that two major transportation projects for Tooele County finally move forward, according to Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City.

“The Midvalley Highway and the SR-201 extension into Tooele County are gaining some traction this year,” he said during a town hall meeting last Thursday at Tooele Applied Technology College. “Both projects have risen to the top of UDOT’s pending project list.”

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, who also spoke at the town hall meeting, said that the Midvalley Highway was the number one project on UDOT’s pending project list, following the department’s objective analysis of projects.

Contrary to Gov. Gary Herbert’s recommendation to not incur additional debt at this time, Sagers said the Legislature is prepared to authorize bonds for essential transportation projects.

If the Legislature approves bonding for transportation projects, the Midvalley Highway will be funded, as long as UDOT is allowed to follow its priority list, according to Sagers.

“This is what we are looking at,” Sagers said. “The state will bond for $250 million this year and another $250 million next year. We don’t want to identify the projects. We want UDOT to identify the projects. If UDOT selects the projects then politics are avoided, with Midvalley #1 on the priority list it will be funded this year.”

Thatcher agrees that UDOT’s priority list should be used for funding transportation projects.

“UDOT uses a checklist of 30 different objective criteria when evaluating projects, according to Thatcher. “They look at things like public safety needs, congestion, and high traffic volume. We should follow the prioritization process.”

Thatcher said he is also looking towards the future, beyond the Midvalley Highway.

“I recently talked with the director of UDOT and suggested when they purchase the right-of-way for the SR-201 extension, that they should purchase an additional 10 feet for a future rail right-of-way,” he said.

Right now the extension of TRAX to Tooele County is unlikely, according to Thatcher.

“Extending TRAX into Tooele County would be very expensive and right now the projected ridership would not be high enough to justify the expense,” he said. “But in the future when the numbers are there and it pencils out, it would be nice to have the right-of-way already there.”

The Midvalley Highway is proposed to traverse the west side of Tooele Valley from Interstate 80 near milepost 94, crossing state Routes 138 and 112 and eventually joining state Route 36 south of Tooele City limits.

Proponents of the Midvalley Highway claim the route will provide an alternative route to I-80 for Tooele Valley. The Midvalley Highway will be a freight route, freeing up room and creating passenger safety on SR-36, according to Tooele County’s Transportation Plan.

Midvalley Highway proponents also assert that the new highway will provide a more direct route from I-80 to industrial depots on the southwest side of Tooele City. The improved transportation route will increase opportunities for economic expansion and job creation in the industrial depots, according to the highway’s proponents.

Tooele County announced the purchase of the right-of-way for phase one of Midvalley Highway in December 2016.

Phase one leaves I-80 near milepost 94 and connects with SR-138 near Sheep Lane.

The county’s transportation plan includes the extension of Village Boulevard north from Stansbury Park to connect with Midvalley Highway.

The SR-201 extension, also included in the county’s transportation plan, involves an extension of SR-201 that would run parallel to I-80 and connect with SR-36 in Lake Point.