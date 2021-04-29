Military banners to be displayed in downtown Tooele City 

Banner orders due May 7 ♦

Banners representing Tooele City’s military men and women will be displayed in downtown Tooele three times this year.

People may purchase a banner to be displayed for their relative or friend.

The banners, which will be hung on street light poles, will have a photo of the individual with their name, military branch, and date of service.

Each banner will be displayed between Utah Avenue and 100 South and will have two sides, one military hero on each side.

“The public is purchasing the right to display their family or friend that served or is serving in the military on Main Street,” said Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreations director. “They will be displayed on most light poles. There are some poles that we can not use because of trees and other obstructions.”

The banners will be displayed on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Veteran’s Day for an unspecified amount of time.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn had the idea for the banners when she saw them in another city and wanted Tooele City residents to have the opportunity to honor their military heroes locally.

“This has not been done in Tooele City before now,” Cook stated.

“The city feels that we should honor our veterans every chance we can,” Cook continued. “They have given so much to this great country that we should recognize their sacrifices.”

The banners cost $100 per side to print and purchasers will not have the choice of where they will be displayed.

Those interested in ordering a banner to be displayed can contact the city’s parks and recreations department at 435-843-2143 or visit tooelecity.org.

The deadline to order is May 7.

Each individual ordering a banner should email an image of their military family member or friend to parksandrec@tooelecity.org, along with date of service, military branch, and a name.

Even if members of the community are not able to purchase a banner to show off their loved one or friend, they can show military personnel that they care in other ways.

“I like to thank military personnel whenever I see them in uniform and have an opportunity to thank them for their service,” Cook said. “Pay for their lunch or dinner if you see them in restaurants — just show gratitude for their sacrifice that they have made — time away from family, friends and even their employment.”